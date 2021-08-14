Pomeroy is Rotarian of the Year

NEWBERRY — The Rotary Club of Newberry named Christy Pomeroy Rotarian of the Year for 2020-2021 during their Aug. 6 meeting.

The meeting was attended by Rotary dignitaries from throughout the district with 2021-22 District Governor, Frank Cox and his wife Crossie and Assistant District Governor, David Brenner present for the award.

“Nominations this year were 100% the vote was 100%, there was no question on our Rotarian of the Year,” said Immediate Past-President Beverly Leslie. “Christy has been our technology person to keep our members online.”

Pomeroy served as president of the club for the 2019-2020 year and was tasked with early COVID-19 pandemic challenges. With her guidance, only two meetings were skipped during the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak. Pomeroy organized alternative meeting sites virtually and in person; first at Pride Park, and later at Central UMC, and finally the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, along with facilitating online meetings.

“During the year (I was president) and now with Mark (as president) questions come up and it’s always ‘ask Christy.’ What do you do about this? Christy’s not here…ask Christy…call Christy…text Christy. All during my presidency and now with Mark’s it has been ‘ask Christy,’” Leslie said. “Most of the club’s technology adaptations have been implemented with her guidance.”

“Christy was the unanimous selection for Rotarian of the Year for many reasons. Not only was she an outstanding president who was at the forefront of our club activities during the spring and summer of last year as COVID became rampant, but she managed the development of hybrid meetings.” said Club President Mark Scott. “This enabled the club to maintain its momentum last year and resulted in a minimal loss of activity. She was a president who knew how to state goals and accomplish them. Members of the Rotary Club will remember her undaunted leadership for many years to come.”

In response to being named Rotarian of the Year, Pomeroy said, “it was a surprise. A good surprise.”

Andy Husk is the publisher of The Newberry Observer, reach him at 803-768-3117.