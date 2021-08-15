Newberry YL enjoys Windy Gap

Sam Trainor enjoying Windy Gap in North Carolina. Courtesy of Tori Steyne Harper Cole Harper, Ian Pullen and Sam Worley come out ready for camp activities. Courtesy of Tori Steyne Harper Carsyn Hydrick takes part in some archery. Courtesy of Tori Steyne Harper Madie Fanara participates in archery. Courtesy of Tori Steyne Harper Olivia Abrams, Madie Fanara, Jessica Franklin, Ali Larsen and Anna Merchant give it their all in tug-of-war. Courtesy of Tori Steyne Harper Kassi Atehortua, Jessica Franklin and Anna Merchant hang out during camp. Courtesy of Tori Steyne Harper Ian Pullen, Dexter Stinson, Michael Sosa, Isaiah Rendelman (kneeling), Josh Rendelman and Kalob Crump are dressed up and ready for fun at Windy Gap. Courtesy of Tori Steyne Harper Madie Fanara, Ian Pullen and Adrian St. Marie get into the Windy Gap spirit. Courtesy of Tori Steyne Harper Ali Larsen, Ian Pullen and Alana Shealy are ready to enjoy their camp experience. Courtesy of Tori Steyne Harper

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Students from Newberry County were recently able to go to Windy Gap as part of Newberry County Young Life.

Windy Gap is owned and operated by Young Life and is located 15 miles north of Asheville, North Carolina, according to their website.

“After missing out on Young Life summer camp last year, we were excited to be at Windy Gap for a week this summer,” said Cole Harper, area director of Newberry County Young Life.

Harper said they took seven leaders and 29 high schoolers to Windy Gap this year. He said some things still looked different than years prior, but it was a success nonetheless.

“We had eleven students make decisions to live for Christ. Since we have gotten back, we have averaged about fifteen kids at our daily camp follow up events where we keep hanging out and read the Bible together,” Harper said. “This trip has given us great momentum going into the school year, and we believe God is going to keep doing great things.”

