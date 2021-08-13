Open Carry with Training Act takes effect Aug. 15

NEWBERRY — Starting on August 15, in South Carolina, persons with a valid concealed weapon permit (CWP) will be allowed to openly carry permitted concealable weapons.

According to SLED, this “means a firearm having a length of less than twelve inches measured along its greatest dimension that may be carried openly on one’s person or in a manner that is hidden from public view in normal wear of clothing.”

All applicable and existing laws governing where an individual can carry a concealable weapon apply, according to the SLED document titled: “SLED Guidance on the Open Carry with Training Act Locations” available here: https://tinyurl.com/3rsx99kd.

SLED goes on to remind South Carolinians that the act reaffirms the rights of public and private employers and property owners regarding the allowance or prohibition of weapons. Meaning that individuals and businesses public and private may still restrict carrying of concealable weapons on their properties and in their vehicles.

The posting by the employer, owner, or person in legal possession or control of a sign stating ‘NO CONCEALABLE WEAPONS ALLOWED’ shall constitute notice to a person holding a permit that concealable weapons are not allowed on premise.

A person who brings a concealable weapon, whether concealed or openly carried, onto the premises or work place in violation of the provisions of the act may be charged with a violation of Section 16-11-620. In addition to the penalties provided in Section 16-11-620, a person convicted of a second or subsequent violation of the provisions of this paragraph must have their permit revoked for a period of one year. Specifics of how the signs mist be displayed on buildings and event spaces are covered in the SLED release linked in this article.

The act also clarifies when concealable weapons are allowed on school property which applies when a church has leased school property for services. However; “The provisions do not apply during any time students are present as a result of a curricular or extracurricular school-sponsored activity that is taking place on the school property.”

The full text of the act is available by following this link: https://www.scstatehouse.gov/sess124_2021-2022/bills/3094.htm.

Andy Husk is the publisher of The Newberry Observer, reach him at 803-768-3117