Pressley meets community

NEWBERRY COUNTY — To introduce Alvin D. Pressley, Newberry County School District’s new superintendent, to the community, a drop-in was held on Thursday, July 29, at the district office.

“I’m excited about meeting the community, I’ve been on the job since July 1 and I’m getting to know the county and the community. I’m looking forward to a lengthy career here and having a positive impact on the community,” Pressley said.

Pressley is also looking forward to the start of the new school year, which is Aug. 16.

Look for a story on Pressley and his ideas for the Newberry County School District in a future edition of The Newberry Observer.

