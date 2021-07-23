Lt. Governor Pamela Evette and her family at the Green Carpet Premiere of “Higher Ground” at The Newberry Opera House.

NEWBERRY — Last week, Governor Henry McMaster and Lt. Governor Pamela Evette stopped by Newberry to join Tom Mullikin and the South Carolina Seven expedition.

The South Carolina Seven expedition is held to showcase the unique natural beauty of South Carolina, and raise greater awareness of environmental threats. The month-long expedition includes not only hiking, but also rafting, kayaking, and SCUBA diving. Here in Newberry, the expedition hiked the Newberry Passage of the Palmetto Trail and had the Green Carpet Premiere of the documentary “Higher Ground.”

The documentary film is based largely on the 2020 SC7 expedition.

Evette stopped by the City of Newberry first and walked the Newberry Trail along with Mullikin and Mayor Foster Senn, along with numerous others, to include the Palmetto Conservation Foundation and the Conservation Corps. During the 1.5 mile hike, participants helped clean up litter along the way.

“Outstanding leadership here with us today, the lieutenant governor has virtually hiked the whole trail between last year and this year, she is a tremendous supporter and is taking on these issues,” Mullikin said. “We also have one of the best mayors in the state, what you see going on here in Newberry is really the spirit of collaboration. We are glad you are here.”

Prior to the hike, Evette said, “God has given us all this beauty and trusted us to take care of it for the next generation and that’s what we are doing.”

“Tom, thank you for what you do, thank you for really putting as spotlight on the environment, and all the things you do to continue to make South Carolina the best place to live, work and raise your family,” she said. “From the mountains to the sea, it has been so much fun for me. I wish I could do all of it with you, but I love I get to jump in when I can.”

Evette encouraged residents to continue to keep up the good work by picking up a bag and picking up litter.

Mayor Foster Senn thanked Mullikin and Evette for stopping by Newberry, and thanked Mullikin for all he is doing across South Carolina.

“We are honored to have you in Newberry,” he said.

That evening, the Green Carpet Premiere took place at the Newberry Opera House, the Palmetto Conservation Foundation and Conservation Corps received a Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of GEA (Global Eco Adventures).

McMaster also thanked Mullikin for all of his hard work and commitment to the state of South Carolina.

