NEWBERRY — Newberry men’s soccer coach Bryce Cooper announced the hiring of Justin Cook as associate head coach for the Wolves.

Cook comes to Newberry from the University of South Carolina, where he has served as an assistant coach since 2017. He has been an integral part of the coaching staff on the field, and the recruiting trail, with the Gamecocks winning 28 games in his time in the program.

Before South Carolina, Cook served as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Tulsa for ten seasons. During his time in Tulsa, the Golden Hurricane made eight NCAA Tournament appearances, three American Athletic Conference Tournament Championships, four Conference-USA Tournament Championships, and three C-USA Regular Season Championships. Tulsa advanced to the second round four times in their eight NCAA appearances, the third round once and the NCAA quarterfinals once.

Cook also had a highly decorated playing career. He was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2000 and the Big Ten Player of the Year in 2004. Cook was selected 51st overall in the 2005 Major League Soccer Super Draft, and in 2015 he was inducted into the Ohio State University Athletics Hall of Fame.

“I am thrilled that Justin and his family are joining the Newberry family, Cooper said. “He has worked in some top Division I programs and environments across the country and will bring instant credibility and professionalism to our staff and program. He has a strong, extensive, and proven recruiting background with contacts domestically and internationally that will help us continue to identify and target elite players that can help bring us success on and off the field. Justin has been in this profession for a long time and understands what it takes to help build a successful program. He will have a hand in all facets of our program, and I’m excited to work with him and look forward to getting started.”