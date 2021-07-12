Moose Lodge thanks Friendly Fire Department

July 12, 2021 Newberry Observer News 0
Staff Report
Newberry Moose Lodge #2211 provided the volunteers at Friendly Fire Department with moose stuffed animals to give to children in a time of need. Courtesy photo

Newberry Moose Lodge #2211 provided the volunteers at Friendly Fire Department with moose stuffed animals to give to children in a time of need.

Courtesy photo

<p>As a thank you for the services they provide to the community, Newberry Moose Lodge #2211 had the volunteers of the Friendly Fire Department over to the lodge for a meal.</p> <p>Courtesy photo</p>

As a thank you for the services they provide to the community, Newberry Moose Lodge #2211 had the volunteers of the Friendly Fire Department over to the lodge for a meal.

Courtesy photo

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The volunteers of the Friendly Fire Department were recently thanked for their service to the community by the members of the Newberry Moose Lodge #2211 with a meal.

The Newberry Moose Lodge also supplied the fire department with moose stuff animals to give to children in a time of need.

“Many times, whether it be a wreck or fire, we see children who need a little boost. These stuffed animals are much appreciated, as well as the support of the Moose Lodge to our local first responders,” said Chief Daniel Werts.