Kinard Insurance Group comes to downtown

The Kinard Insurance Group’s new location is in downtown Newberry, and will also serve as a resource center. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

NEWBERRY — The Kinard Insurance Group has opened a new location at 1011 Nance Street, Newberry, allowing Larry Kinard and Harry Werts to better educate and teach people about insurance.

“We are just excited, I’ve been in the insurance business for over 30 years and I’m just excited to have a building, this is going to be a community resource center. Not just an insurance office, we are going to have a state-of-the-art conference room, invite people for a meeting space, you can do that right here,” said Kinard.

Something that excited Werts about the new location is the historic component, he said, “we can call this the Black Wall Street of Newberry, this is where we came to, this is what we are familiar with. There is a lot of history in this district.”

In regard to the business, Kinard said that something they are excited about is being able to come into the community and set up a business where people can come and learn about insurance.

“Our motto is educate and teach people about financial services. We don’t use the words sell insurance; we are educators. We want to sit down with someone and talk to them about what their needs are and provide solutions, insurance solutions, debt consolidation, college tuition and retirement plans,” Kinard said. “We represent 40-50 different companies, a lot of the top companies in the United States that we are licensed and associated with, we can bring people to the table and educate them on financial services that they may need. We want to put people in a better place than when they came.”

When it comes to the education component, Kinard said that in his three-decades long career that he has found that most people do not understand insurance.

“They don’t understand how much they need, they don’t understand the ins and outs of buying life insurance. If you ask a question, why do you need life insurance, most people say for burial proposes. The real reason why you buy life insurance is to replace the bread winner’s income. That is what we want to teach people, how much insurance you need, how much you should be spending — a lot of people are spending too much money for insurance, they are spending money on the wrong type of insurance,” Kinard said. “We sit down and talk to people about retirement plans. Most people don’t know you can have a retirement plan where your retirement can be tax free, we talk to people about that.”

Kinard added that they can also sit down with business owners about income replacement insurance, which will help businesses owners if they get hurt or sick, which will impact their income.

At the Kinard Insurance Group, Kinard said he is the president of the company, Werts is the vice president and Carlton Kinard is the chief operations of their marking department and public relations.

“We have agents all over the state, coming in and out, that is why we have the conference room set up back there,” Kinard said. “In our business, we don’t employ, everyone is independent contractors, we have eight to 10 agents all over the state, and some in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina and Georgia.”

Werts said he has been in the customer service business for over 40 years and the reason he loves the Kinard Insurance Group is because they are in a position to help people better themselves.

“Help people to be able to send their daughters or sons to college through insurance, educate them on how to do that. One of the biggest ways we help is when something catastrophic happens, wife loses her husband, we can walk in there and give that wife a check after seven or six days, enough money to continue to live, support the children and help their children have an education,”

If you are interested in learning more about the Kinard Insurance Group, you can call them at 803- 723-0365, or Kinard at 803-271-3940, Werts at 803-629-1483 or Carlton Kinard at 803-271-3767.

Larry Kinard said they haven’t gotten a website set up yet, but they are in to process of making it.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.