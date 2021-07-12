GAAP providing food to Newberry Probation, Parole and Pardon

NEWBERRY COUNTY — God’s Abundance for All People (GAAP) is a local community feeding program that is comprised of multiple churches in Newberry County, their mission is to provide food to members of the community. This includes, but not limited to, senior citizens living in senior housing and providing food boxes to Newberry Probation, Parole and Pardon.

“Mayor Foster Senn made the connection with Probation, Parole and Pardon so we could provide food boxes for those coming out of prison on parole,” said Amanda Richardson, former pastor of O’Neal Street United Methodist Church.

According to David Simmons, agent in charge of Newberry Probation, Parole and Pardon, they work to give people a fresh start.

“We are supervising offenders placed on supervision, either by the court or by the board, we are trying to reintegrate them into society, trying to get them skills, employment, we try and monitor and give them structure so they will be productive members of society and these boxes that we are getting from GAAP have been instrumental,” he said. “The offenders are normally real surprised when they get them and then they’re gracious. What that is doing is helping our agents build a rapport with them, make them feel a bit better, and give them a stronger bond.”

Simmons elaborated a bit more on what they do at Probation, Parole and Pardon, he said they give offenders tools so they can have more productive lives.

“My agents take them to counseling sessions, set them up with a referral agency and we try to get the community involved also. The violation aspect is one of the last things we have to do, hold them accountable,” he said.

As for the food bags provided by GAAP, Richardson said they receive donations through the community to help provide the food.

“We have a P.O. box set up and different area churches donate, it’s financial donations and we can go out and buy the supplies, box up the food to not only box it up, but give them hope as well,” Richardson said.

If you are interested donating to GAAP, so they can continue to provide meals to members of the community, you can mail checks to P.O. Box 675, Newberry, SC 29108.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.