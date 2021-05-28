Blast off at NOH with Janet’s Planet

NEWBERRY — Suit up your little space adventurer for a mission to the stars. Janet Ivey, Janet’s Planet of PBS and president of Explore Mars, and her team are back by popular demand.

The Newberry Opera House has announced that Astronaut Camp (rising second-fifth graders) will be returning this July along with a new camp, Astronaut Academy, aimed at rising sixth-ninth graders. These five-day camps will run from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and are filled with STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) activities.

“We are building on the achievements of those who came before, the giants who conquered gravity and planted a flag on the moon, and now this generation will see humans go back to the moon and on to Mars, to seek a deeper understanding of our universe and bring all that we learn home. In the next year, we will see NASA’s SLS Artemis 1 take its first flight, you can feel the momentum. It is undeniable. This mission has a heartbeat. By the mid-2020s, this generation will see humans exploring the moon, and by the 2030s and 2040s, the first humans on Mars. Come find out how you can have a career in space,” said Janet Ivey.

Astronaut STEAM Camp

Blast off and launch a lifelong love of all things space and science with Janet’s Planet, a camp that creates out-of-this-world engagement facilitated by Janet and her team of educators and experts.

Campers Zoom with an astronaut, a pilot, a scientist, a Mars rover specialist and a mathemagical genius.

Campers will have astronaut challenges and science experiments and hands-on experiences that will test their astro-skills. One lucky cadet will receive an all-expense-paid trip to U.S. Space and Rocket Center’s Space Camp/Space Academy summer of 2022.

Most of all, camp cadets will have the opportunity to explore, learn and get a daily dose of science and space that will boost their confidence in STEM/STEAM abilities.

Astronaut Academy

Do you have the right stuff to become an Astronaut Candidate? Are you ready to become a specialist in all things aviation and rocketry? Join Janet’s Planet and Mission Specialist Dr. Lori Bradner for an out-of-this-world adventure.

Buckle up and be prepared to be inspired by all things space, science, aviation, cyber-security, and rockets at Janet’s Planet Astronaut Academy. Mission Packed Days that Zoom from Earth to the moon to Mars and beyond. One lucky Astro-cadet will receive an all-expense-paid trip to U.S. Space and Rocket Center’s Space Camp/Space Academy summer of 2022.

Ivey has over 27 years in the children’s education and space science outreach sector, she has captivated Nashville and beyond with her work. Her first Tedx Talk was in 2014, “AWE (Art, Wonder and Experiential) Inspired Science” her second Tedx Talk “How to Inhabit Your Very Own Planet, #PlanetYou,” was just released. Ivey is the president of Explore Mars, Inc., an active NASA JPL solar system ambassador, and on the Board of Governors for the National Space Society. She has received 12 regional Emmys and five Gracie Allen Awards for Janet’s Planet.

Dr. Lori Bradner, has 30 plus years of classroom experience as a middle and high school teacher, and global education and outreach experience. Bradner has her PhD in science curriculum from Columbia University and is a NASA Certified Teacher Professional Development Facilitator. Bradner is the international director of education at Think Global Flight and Teacher of the Year in Florida three times over. To make things even more fun, she is a former Ringling Brothers clown (Oopsie).

All educators are invited to volunteer and in return will receive professional development credit hours, authenticated by Bradner’s NASA accreditation.

The Newberry Opera House is looking for four to six volunteers, but will welcome more than that. They will have a Dropbox folder full of all the activities and lessons they will execute during the camp and the educators can take the camp back to their classrooms. Contact their Volunteer Coordinator, TJ Millwood 803-276-6264 or email at TJ@newberryoperahouse.com to volunteer.

“We have challenged ourselves to look beyond our tower and see what our community needs. This partnership with the Newberry County School District and Janet’s Planet has given our students a window to not just the world but the universe. We know this is a special opportunity when we see students registering from states away,” said Molly Fortune, Newberry Opera House executive director.

Astronaut Camp is made possible thanks to the support of Samsung, TD Bank, Newberry College and the School District of Newberry County.

Register your child for camp at newberryoperahouse.com/.

For more information, call the Box Office 803-276-6264.