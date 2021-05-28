Bearing fruit

Early one morning I sat outside looking at all the beauty God has provided for us to enjoy. Before I got saved, trees were just trees. Then after I met the Lord, I began to look at things different.

I saw the beauty of the trees with different leaves. I thought of the oak trees, so many different kinds, they reminded me of people. Each of us are different, but God sees us all the same. He made us in His image. We chose the way we live.

We once had two pear trees. One was shaped so pretty, but it didn’t bear much fruit. The other one was ragged and not pretty at all. It bore so much fruit the limbs would break and make the tree really look ragged.

A lot of people enjoyed the fruit from the tree. After the fruit was gone the tree started shaping into a beautiful tree.

When God uses us to bear fruit, we sometimes feel broken and torn as the pear tree. As we bear fruit for Jesus we may suffer for a while, then we begin to take shape. We may feel broken and torn, but that could be the time God is using us to bear fruit.

Read Galatians 5:22-26 it tells about the fruit of the Spirit.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.