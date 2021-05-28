Kneece announces Newberry County Coroner’s Foundation

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has announced the establishment of the Newberry County Coroner’s Foundation (NCCF). The NCCF has been created for the purpose of funding:

• Three scholarships to a graduating senior from Mid-Carolina High School, Newberry High School and Whitmire High School that will be majoring in forensic science.

• Equipment, community and safety projects that the regular county operating budget does not include.

• Training – that extends beyond the required 16 hours of annual continuing education.

• Programs for grieving families who have lost a loved one.

“I want to provide continuous scholarship funding to graduating high school seniors who will be the future of our profession. The foundation will also help with equipment purchases, and training for our deputy coroners so they may provide a standard of service that is second to none,” Kneece said.

If you would like to donate to the foundation, your tax-deductible contribution can be sent to:

Newberry County Coroner’s Office Foundation

c/o NCCO

550 Wilson Road

Newberry, SC 29108