Home News Newberry Police Department swears in patrolmen News Newberry Police Department swears in patrolmen Staff Report - April 6, 2021 Staff Report Patrolman Osiah Rivers (left) was sworn in by Police Chief Roy McClurkin (right) and has officially joined the City of Newberry Police Department. Elyssa Haven for The Newberry Observer Patrolman Clayton McConnell (left) was sworn in by Police Chief Roy McClurkin (right) and has officially joined the City of Newberry Police Department. Elyssa Haven for The Newberry Observer NEWBERRY — Patrolmen Osiah Rivers and Clayton McConnell were sworn in this month after their graduation from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy and have begun working at the Newberry Police Department.