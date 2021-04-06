NEWBERRY — The utilities department at the City of Newberry recently earned a Reliable Public Power Provider (RP3)® designation from the American Public Power Association for providing reliable and safe electric service.

The RP3 designation, which lasts for three years, recognizes public power utilities that demonstrate proficiency in four key disciplines: reliability, safety, workforce development and system improvement. Criteria include sound business practices and a utility-wide commitment to safe and reliable delivery of electricity. The City of Newberry joins 13% of the over 2,000 publicly owned utilities nationwide that hold the RP3 designation.

“I think over the last year or so, we’ve seen the vital importance of running a reliable and safe utility,” says Aaron Haderle, chair of APPA’s RP3 Review Panel and manager of transmission and distribution operations at ‎Kissimmee Utility Authority, Florida. “The utilities receiving the RP3 designation have proven that they are committed to running a top-notch public power utility by implementing industry best practices.”

“We couldn’t be prouder to be honored with this designation,” said Tim Baker, utility director. “This is the culmination of a lot of work from a lot of people who really care about powering our community, but this designation is not a final destination. We are committed to continuing to look for ways to improve our operations and service to our customers.”