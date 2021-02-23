NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry has determined that they will not be organizing Irish Fling or Newberry Pork in the Park this year, according to Mary Alex Kopp, tourism and events manager.

This decision was made due to the continued pandemic and subsequent response as they coordinate with public health officials’ recommendations for virus prevention and mitigation, per Kopp.

In an email Kopp sent to Pork in the Park competitors, “I know this is frustrating news for many and believe me when I say I take no joy in not being able to host some of the things we do best in Newberry.”

However, she said they expect to return in 2022, the weekend of April 22-23.

Two other events remain on the schedule for the spring/summer. The Taste of Newberry on May 21 and Newberry’s first official Juneteenth Celebration on June 19 in downtown.

“Both of these events are expected to occur in some fashion (whether in person with precautions, or to-go style with virtual elements like we did for Oktoberfest, or some kind of hybrid like we did for Christmas). We ask that the community save the dates, but be prepared to engage with us should dates be expanded to accommodate hybrid or virtual styled events,” Kopp said. “I am very excited about the possibilities we may have through Juneteenth and other events this year. More to come, including introducing our Newberry Juneteenth committee members, as the weather gets warmer and vaccines continue to roll out.”

