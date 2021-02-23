Contact Person: Andrew Wigger (awigger GPS)

Date: Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Volume 139, Issue 8

No. of sections: 2 | No. pages: A 10, B 6

Classifieds: 4B-5B

Comics: 6A

Faith: 7A

Editorial: 4A

Obituaries: 2A

NBO022421teasers

Page 1 — TEMPLATE: A2

**NO PHOTOS ABOVE HEADLINES**

1. NBO022421mrmoonarticle 20.9 w/PIC

2. NBO022421raiseyourvoice 16 w/2 PICS

3. NBO021721cnngaarticle 53.7 w/LOGO

4. NBO022421wrestlingvictorsSPORTS 8.5 w/PIC

Page 2— OBITUARIES/LOCAL— Deadline 1:30 p.m.

Obit Policy *Find in your library* (if needed, we can run this on 3)

NBO022421drbrownoOBIT 13.1 w/PIC

NBO022421shopanddinenight 6.8

Page 3 — COMMUNITY (Open)

NBO022421officerchargedforfraud 8.2

NBO022421jaillog 15.6

NBO022421courtrreports 26.3

Page 4 — EDITORIAL

**Feel free to cut a cartoon (or both) and the letters policy.**

NBO022421cartoons

NBO022421letterspolicy

NBO022421GloriaGlasgowColumn 22.5 w/MUG-SIG COMBO

NBO022421stsmcolumn 29.9 w/MUG-SIG COMBO

NBO022421patsycolumn 5.6

Page 5 —NEWS/WEATHER

JUMPS

NBO021721weather (done around 12:30)

Page 8A — COMMUNITY

NBO022421LOVEhunt 7.7 w/4 PICS (Please run either vertical or horizontally where the PICS spell out LOVE)

NBO021721lightupraredieases 14.9 w/LOGO

Page 9A — LOCAL

NBO022421firedeath 5.2

NBO022421newberrycollegeboardmeeting 16.2

Page 1B — SPORTS

**Here are the five I’d like on the front,**

Template B4 (With fifth story added below 2)

1.NBO022421NAHoops 7 w/PIC (Please have this at the top of the page, and make the picture at least two columns, wanna make grandparents happy. Please adjust sizes of other stories accordingly)

2. NBO022421softballFlaglerSPORTS 12.2 w/PIC (RECAP)

3. NBO022421ncmenslacrosseSPORTS 10.3 (Recap)

4. NBO022421RoyalRankedSPORTS 4.4 w/PIC

5. NBO022421womenssoccerbearsSPORTS 7.4 w/PIC (RECAP)

Pages 2B and 3B

**Since we have a lot of space I don’t think photos are going to be a problem, but if you need space you can cut photos from these. Recaps get priority)

NBO022421menstennisfeb16SPORTS 4.6 (Game Recap)

NBO022421ncwomensgolfSPORTS 2.2 w/PIC (RECAP)

NBO022421mensgolfSPORTS 2.2 w/PIC (RECAP)

NBO022421mensbaseballfeb16SPORTS 16.8 (RECAP)

NBO022421softball17SPORTS 11.6 (RECAP)

NBO022421ncwomenshoops17SPORTS 3.2 (Recap)

NBO022421wolvesandersonhoopsSPORTS 9.8 w/PIC (RECAP)

NBO022421wolvesbaseballcarsonSPORTS 11.7 (RECAP)

NBO022421womenstennislanderSPORTS 11.6 (RECAP)

NBO022421menssoccerbearsSPORTS 8 w/PIC (RECAP)

NBO022421menshoopsmarshillSPORTS 12.6 (RECAP)

NBO022421ncmenstennisgreenvilleSPORTS 5.7 (RECAP)

NBO022421womenstennisgreenvilleSPORTS 7 (RECAP)

NBO022421WolvesMensBBAndersonSPORTS (RECAP)

NBO022421WolvesWbbLRSPORTS 7 (RECAP)

NBO022421mccollumplayeroftheweekSPORTS 6.4 w/HEADSHOT

NBO022421soccerplayersofweekSPORTS 5.3 w/PIC

NBO022421fieldhockeyplayerSPORTS 4 w/PIC

Page 5B — SPORTS

**Jumps here, if needed, use anything from above that you need**

***

FILLER

Each Page is 123 Inches to fill

NBO021721careertruck 8 w/5 PICS

NBO021021mcmsjantoy SA PIC

NBO021721NMSHonorRoll 17.8