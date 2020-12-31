PROSPERITY — The following students were named the December Rebels of the Month at Mid-Carolina Middle School: Haydon Purcell, Ethan Riddle, Lily Mackinson, Ethan Greene, Paige Rembisz, Colby Livingston, Renee Downs, Danny Smith, Ingram Epting, Natalie Templin, Elizabeth Castillo-Baro, Tarence Anderson, Sonya Morrison, Ti’Yanna Hicks, Madison Wilkes, Lawson Lawrence, Joshua Richardson, Brice Ruff and Delliano Fuller.

These students were chosen by their teachers for showing an “Attitude of Gratitude.”