NEWBERRY — For the 12th year in a row, and during an especially urgent time of need, SONIC® Drive-In donated an all-time high of $1.3 million to fund public school teacher requests across the country.

This donation was part of the annual Limeades for Learning Fall Voting Campaign.

In partnership with nonprofit teacher crowdfunding platform DonorsChoose, and with the help of SONIC fans, three teachers in Newberry were among the community heroes up-voted to receive a combined $1,537 for essential materials to create an engaging learning environment in both physical and virtual classrooms.

“Celebrating public school teachers through our Fall Voting Campaign feels special every year, but especially this year, as our incredible public school teachers are going the extra mile to keep their students inspired, regardless of where their classroom may be,” said Christi Woodworth, vice president for public relations for SONIC. “From cleaning supplies to humidifiers and technology needs, we were able to fulfill thousands of teachers’ wish lists for necessary teaching materials to keep their students safe and learning.”

From Sept. 28 through Oct. 25, SONIC fans voted for teacher requests that moved them at LimeadesforLearning.com, and the requests with the most votes nationwide received funding, totaling $1.3 million, at the close of the campaign.

In Newberry, the following teachers at Newberry High School earned funding for their learning materials:

— Heather Alexanderfor the project “Printing Professionalism” and for the project “Screen Printing Success.”

— Laura Bouknight for the project “Safe and Clean Library.”

— Tyla Bowers for the project “Digital Cameras for Expanding Young Minds and Exploring Creativity.”

To view the full list of public school teacher projects funded through Limeades for Learning, including those in Newberry, visit LimeadesforLearning.com.

Since 2009, SONIC has donated $17.9 million, supported more than 26,500 classrooms, and provided necessary learning materials and teaching resources requested by teachers to impact more than 5.6 million students in partnership with DonorsChoose.