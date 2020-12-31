The Newberry County Career Center collected a variety of items during their Nursing Home Project this year.

NEWBERRY — It is no secret that 2020 has been difficult for many. However, it has been especially devastating for nursing home residents who are separated from their families and often confined to their rooms for extended periods of time when COVID-19 cases are present within the facility.

Each year, the Newberry County Career Center collects donations for a local nursing home in order to bring a little holiday cheer to the residents.

“Thanks to all who donated and helped to make this year’s project the best one yet,” said Jolene Smith.