Operation Santa Claus is underway

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Operation Santa Claus will be hosted again this year through the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office. Children in need will be given an opportunity to have a Christmas that their families may not have been able to afforded.

Applications for those in need will be taken by calling the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, 803-321-2211 — the cut off date is November 24, 2020. Those applications will be vetted and chosen based on need and any other services that may be rendered. Once chosen, the children will be given a date and time for the gifts to be delivered or picked-up.

Due to the concerns of COVID-19, deputies will be putting together boxes of toys for the children in need, and either scheduling a pick-up time for the boxes at the Newberry Sheriff’s Office, or delivering the boxes to the homes during the week of December 14-18, 2020.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help with donating items to fill the Santa Shop. The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office will be accepting new, in their original package, toys for children of all ages at the Sheriff’s Office at 550 Wilson Road. There will be two special drive-through drop off dates at the Sheriff’s Office, November 13 and November 20 from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. They will also accept gift cards for children that are above the age for toys, but deserve a present as well.

“It is a blessing for our staff to be able to facilitate bringing Christmas to children in need. We have always appreciated our citizens that have supported and sponsored this yearly program,” Sheriff Lee Foster said.