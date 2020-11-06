Ordnance detonated near Colony Church Road

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office reported a discarded piece of military ordnance found off Colony Church Road, Monday evening. NCSO reports it appeared to be a discarded military relic.

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said the piece was a three-inch shell, the application of which is not known. He said it is not from the Civil War.

Experts from SLED and Shaw Air Force Base were called to assist with disposal of the ordnance, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A controlled explosion took place to destroy the ordnance. No injuries were reported, and there was no danger to the public according to NCSO.

Reach Andy Husk @ 803-768-3117.