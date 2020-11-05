NEWBERRY — William Conrad Craig, 36, of Newberry, pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter last month on charges stemming from 2019.

Craig’s plea was accepted by Circuit Court Judge Donald B. Hocker, Craig was sentenced to five years in prison, suspended, provided upon 14 months, two years probation. He was also given credit for 14 months.

As reported in September 2019, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office was called to Newberry County Memorial Hospital on August 20, 2019, when the victim of this incident arrived suffering substantial injuries from a domestic assault that occurred on August 18, 2019, according to a release from the NCSO.

The victim told the officers that the suspect hit her repeatedly on her head and then threw an object at her, striking her in the right ear — according to the release. She told the officers that the suspect took her phone during the incident, and that she left at the first opportunity she had without the suspect stopping her. The victim was transferred to another hospital because of the severity of the injuries, which included a skull fracture and bleeding into the brain, according to the release.

The victim continued to suffer the effects of the injuries she sustained during the assault, according to the release from the NCSO — she died from her injuries on September 18, 2019.

The name of the victim was not released by Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece.