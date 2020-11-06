Pedestrian struck behind Voter Registration

NEWBERRY — Two people are in the hospital following pedestrian being struck by a vehicle at Voter Registration, 1872 Wilson Road, Monday night.

According to Chief Roy McClurkin, the vehicle was traveling behind Voter Registration — the driver was there to pick up voting machines. McClurkin said for reasons unknown the vehicle lost control and hit a pedestrian, then continued and struck the wall of Piedmont Technical College.

Both the driver and the pedestrian were taken to Prisma Health Richland Trauma. McClurkin said they have not been able to speak to the driver at the writing of this article. The conditions of the driver and pedestrian are unknown at this time.

“There is no indication this was an intentional act against the pedestrian struck, the investigation is continuing,” McClurkin said.

We will have more information on this story as it is made available.

