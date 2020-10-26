NEWBERRY — On Nov. 3, voters will have a decision to make in the Newberry County School Board District Three election. Incumbent Lucy Anne Meetze is being challenged by Leila M. Caldwell.

The following questions were submitted to each candidate via email. Answers have been minimally edited for spelling, grammar and punctuation.

In your opinion, what should the first priority of the Newberry County School Board going into 2021 and beyond?

Meetze: “Our first priority should be teacher and staff recruitment and retention. The teacher shortage is very serious. We are working to get all our students safely back in school. COVID-19 has clearly shown many families the importance of our teachers. Whether the student is enrolled in our virtual learning option-Newberry-One, or in a brick and mortar building they need highly qualified and certified teachers.”

Caldwell: “The first priority of Newberry County School Board going into 2021 and beyond is the safety and wellbeing of everyone. This includes students, teachers, bus drivers and all other employees in Newberry School District.

“We need to look at the best model for teaching students due to different learning styles. Continue implementing wearing masks, social distancing and washing hands. School board needs to review what’s working and looking at strategies that can be used to strengthen areas of improvement. They should also empower parents to get involved in problem solving discussions to support students’ learning and healthy development as we go into 2021 school year. We need to continue communicating with administrators to provide assistance, monitor and adjust areas of concerns.”

COVID-19 has exposed the technology gaps that exist in Newberry County. What can the School Board do to address internet and technology access for students outside of the school’s walls?

Meetze: “We will continue to implement all the new technological advances we have made this school year due to COVID-19 and then ensure that any gaps that would keep our students from their education be filled. We will to continue the (one-to-one) device initiative. We also will continue to work with our local utilities and communities to support the increased availability of fiber/broadband access to city and rural areas in our county. Currently, WC Fiber is now available to the residents in the City of Newberry and the State of South Carolina has provided Verizon and T-Mobile hotspots, through December 31, for students who do not have internet service. Moving forward, by December 18, Newberry Electric Cooperative will have eight of its 12 sub-stations built which provide Carolina Connect to all members of REA. In an effort to be proactive, our District is in the process of installing exterior wireless access points in the areas of our county that do not have internet access such that our larger school parking lots in those areas will allow students to access our District’s wireless signal. We are waiting to see if the state legislature will continue the provision of hotspots through the end of this school year; if not, all school districts in South Carolina will have to pick up the cost of the hotspots for the remainder of the school year. All of these measures that have been set in place will be continued and built upon so that the technology needs of our students will be met before a crisis arises.”

Caldwell: “Due to technology gaps that exist in Newberry County the School Board can support the superintendent by doing a survey to see what households have internet services and those without any form of internet services. Students with internet services can do more with virtual learning with laptops provided by the District. However, working parents will be given an option to choose face-to-face instruction. Students in areas without technology accessibility will need to attend schools on days set by the School Board. We need to look in communities with centers and partner with these centers so students can come in when not in school to complete assignments.

“(The) School Board needs to continue monitoring and address problems and correct as needed. Hopefully, all of our students will be able to return to school once this COVID-19 has fully ended. If this virus crisis continues into 2021, we will continue with educating our students with existing guidelines in place.”

Food insecurity is an important issue that the public schools help mitigate. What are your thoughts on expanding meal programs to weekends and holidays and summer breaks?

Meetze: “Currently, our District is offering five breakfasts and lunches to each student in our District. Hybrid students eat at school two times a week with three days of food provided for home. Virtual students are offered five breakfasts/lunches each week. All these meals are served free to all students under the USDA Seamless Summer Program. This program provides summer meals for students. The School District will need to study and evaluate the actual need in our county for weekend and holiday meals. The federal government sets up programs outside the scope of schools. Our District has always cooperated with their programs.”

Caldwell: “Hungry children will have difficult time learning. We need to expand our food program by providing healthy foods for students. Backpacks with food can be provided for weekends.

“During holidays and summer breaks, bus drivers can assist with delivering food to students on their original routes. Non-bus rider parents can make arrangements for their child’s food to be picked-up. We can ask churches and organizations to partnership with our District to help with this project. Parents can also be provided with names of food banks and recreational parks that will be serving healthy snacks. By providing healthy food to our students (we) will help supply them for healthy growth.”

What is one thing voters should know about why you are running for Newberry County School Board?

Meetze: “All of our children are unique and their lives have great meaning and purpose. They all need and deserve a high quality education in order to fulfill their destinies. I graduated from Newberry High School. My husband and our four sons graduated from Mid-Carolina High School. We all received a quality education from the School District of Newberry. My oldest grandchild in now in the first grade at Pomaria-Garmany Elementary which gives me first hand understanding of the issues our parents and grandparents are having. I have a broad perspective of the needs and issues of our District due to my knowledge as a certified teacher as well as my accounting degree. This perspective allows me to do my part in ensuring that Newberry County School District continues to provide all that our students need and require in order to have a bright future.”

Caldwell: “I have worked in Newberry County School District as a teacher for 21 years and as an administrator for 16 years. Due to my love for students, I continued in education as a substitute teacher for an additional nine years.

“With my educational knowledge in curriculum and best practices as relates to students makes me fully qualified to be a Newberry County School Board member. I will be a strong advocate and compassionate member for our students.

“In being a board member, collaboration, visibility, dedication, fairness and commitment are essential qualities. These qualities I displayed during my teaching years and in administration. As a school board member, we must have a clear vision of our District which we can promote and work together as a team. I am passionate, attentive and have a clear understanding of the responsibilities required of a school board member.”

Reach Andy Husk @ 803-768-3117