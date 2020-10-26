NEWBERRY — The Newberry Academy volleyball team captured the region championship with a 3-1 victory over Wardlaw on Oct. 14 at the Newberry Academy gym.

The Eagles topped the Patriots with scores of 25-18, 25-27, 25-14, 25-18. It is the second consecutive year the Eagles have won the Region Regular Season Championship.

The Eagles are 11-2 overall and 8-1 in the region.

On Saturday, they will play in the SCISA State Tournament in Myrtle Beach in an elimination format. The two final teams will play for the Class A State Championship on Monday.

“It feels great to win back-to-back region championships,” said Coach Travis Gilliam. “The team put in much work over the summer to get there, and we’ve now accomplished one of our goals. We also had as goals to make it to the state playoffs and then to win state. So we’re not done yet and have a lot of work to do.”