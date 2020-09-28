NEWBERRY — Located in Downtown Newberry, right next to the Newberry Opera House, is Memorial Park, a unique park made up of land owned by the City of Newberry and Newberry County that recognizes those from Newberry County who have perished in American wars.

“Memorial Park is the record of those who died in American wars, those from Newberry County who gave their lives for their country. We are thankful no one from Newberry County has died in a conflict since Vietnam, that we are aware of,” said Mayor Foster Senn.

National WWII Memorial Celebration of Freedom Plaque, located on the city side of the park, with symbolic soil and water. This plaque was placed May 27, 2002.

The Korean War Monument, located on the county side, as best as we can determine, this memorial was erected sometime between 1990-1996.

If you know any details about the Korean War Monument, including those responsible for creating the monument, email awigger@championcarolinas.com.

The Vietnam War Monument, located on the county side of the park, this memorial was installed in 1986. According to David Parnell, director of Newberry County Veterans Affairs Office and a Vietnam War veteran, a group of Vietnam veterans got together, led by Rodney Griffin, to decide what kind of memorial they wanted. Parnell said they sold t-shirts, barbecue chicken, etc. and raised money from other groups. They raised about $7,000 and got in touch with Phillips Monument Co., in Winnsboro, to make the monument. The drawing on the front was created by Wayne Mills, another Vietnam veteran.

Those instrumental in getting the monument made, according to Parnell were:

Rodney Griffin – president

David Parnell – vice president

Wayne Mills – secretary

Larry Thomas – treasurer

The Vietnam War Memorial was originally on the city side of the park, but after the Korean War Monument was installed the Vietnam Memorial was moved over to the county side.

The American Revolution Plaque, located on the city side of the park, this plaque was placed in 2012 — according to Mayor Foster Senn, Jim Livingston led a combined effort of the General James Williams Chapter of the S.C. Sons of the American Revolution and the Jasper Chapter National Daughters of the American Revolution.

According to Senn, both groups correctly noted that Memorial Park did not have a marker for the Patriots who fought in the American Revolution in Newberry County. Livingston pointed out, according to Senn, that there was a memorial for every other major war in which Newberry County natives died for their country, except the American Revolution.

“I’m really glad we now have that memorial. There were multiple skirmishes between American Patriots and British Loyalist in Newberry County,” Senn said.

The World War I Monument, located on the city side of the park, this monument was built in the 1920s and established the former parking area and watering trough for horses as a Memorial Park. The monument is one of very few monuments to WWI in the American south, according to City of Newberry Parks, Recreation and Tourism. In fact, in 2018 a segment of the British Royal Air Force, stationed in Charleston, held a memorial service on the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day in Newberry, the Newberry Monument was the closest they could find.

According to coverage by The Newberry Observer, provided by Mayor Foster Senn, the World War I Memorial (which is referred to as the World War on the monument) was dedicated and unveiled on Nov. 11, 1928, at Memorial Park. The article states that 3,000 attended the ceremony. The doughboy and granite base cost $3,500, and the money was raised by local citizens. The doughboy was sculpted by John Paulding of Chicago, Ill. and installed by the McNeil Marble Company of Marietta, Ga. The city’s three bands, Mollohon, Oakland and West End, played at the ceremony. Rion McKissick, of the University of South Carolina, was the speaker for the occasion. The monument was unveiled by three children, the nearest relatives to three solders that were killed or fatally wounded on the battlefields of France. The monument was unveiled by Dorothy Hope, niece of Victor Ernest Digby, who was killed Oct. 18, 1918, in the Somme sector, and Allison Cromer, nephew of Haskell B. Cromer, who was killed Oct. 8, 1918, at New Broncourt.

L.W. Floyd, president of the American Legion Auxiliary unit, placed a wreath at the base of the monument, and Mildred Leitzsey, niece of Bennie Folk, who was killed Oct. 17, 1918, at St. Quentin, placed a bunch of poppies near the wreath. As the monument was unveiled, two Boy Scouts, James Fulmer and Bennett Clary, ran up the United States Flag, and the band played the “Star Spangled Banner” as everyone stood with bared head.

Zack F. Wright, chairman of the World War committee, in presenting the memorial to the county, spoke as follows: A little more than 10 years ago, a great call resounded throughout this great country of ours and in answer to that call, four million of the finest, noblest, cleanest, bravest young men went forth to battle. A few years ago another call came and the good women of our county, hearing that call; their heart burning with this prayer, “Lord God of Hosts, be with us yet, lest we forget, lest we forget” and remembering the royal response of our boys when called to “carry on” and remembering all of the sorrows, the suffering and the sacrifices of these same boys, they said, “Yes, we will “carry on” and “carry on” and “carry on” until a fitting memorial shall have been erected to our boys that our children and our children’s children, and generations yet unborn may see and know that we did not forget.

Two sign stating, “THIS CONTRIBUTION TO CIVIC BEAUTY MADE JOINTLY BY THE CIVIC LEAGUE AND THE CITY OF NEWBERRY 1965” are located right next to the WWI Monument. While many attribute these signs to the monument, they are in fact a recognition of a sprucing up of the park, which include the possible addition of sidewalks and trees, according to City of Newberry officials.

The World War II Monument, located on the city side of the park, this memorial was first placed at the original Newberry County Memorial Hospital building, which the hospital was named for, according to City of Newberry Parks, Recreation and Tourism. The memorial was moved to Memorial Park during the Newberry Opera House renovations of the late 1990s so it could sit with the other war memorials.

An interesting fact about the monument, the remains of Army Pvt. Floyd A. Fulmer (name listed on the monument) were identified in 2018 from the Ardennes American Cemetery And Memorial in Belgium.

The Confederate Monument, located on the county side of the park, was built in 1880, 15 years after the Civil War, and is the oldest monument in Memorial Park. According to Ernest Shealy, curator of the Newberry Museum, a committee got together to commemorate the fallen of Newberry County, and raised funds to erect the monument.

According to City of Newberry Parks, Recreation and Tourism, the marble monument had a replacement base added in granite by the Sons of Confederate Veterans in the early 2000s. The oldest part of the monument is made of marble, as is the original base that was replaced and is now in storage.

While not a memorial, there is a Bicentennial Time Capsule located on the city side of Memorial Park. The capsule was placed in 1976 and is scheduled to be opened in 2076.

