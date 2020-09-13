Senator Graham stops by Newberry

Senator Lindsey Graham (center) with Councilman Scott Cain (left) and Cathy Cain (right) at Elizabeth’s on Main. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Senator Lindsey Graham greeting Marquerite Palmer and Sharon Graham at the Newberry Arts Center. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

NEWBERRY — U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham stopped by the City of Newberry and took a brief walking tour of Main Street on Thursday, Sept. 3.

During his tour, he stopped by Elizabeth’s on Main, the Newberry Arts Center, Figaro Market and Figaro the Dining Room. During his visit to each location he asked how the COVID-19 Pandemic impacted their businesses.

When speaking to this reporter, Graham said he is in favor of Phase Four (Coronavirus Stimulus Bill).

“There are some Republicans who believe we don’t need a Phase Four, I’m not in that group. There are some Democrats who are asking for some money I think is beyond what the need is right now, in terms of local and state government,” Graham said. “My focus is re-energizing business, the best thing to do for local and state government is to get business started again — stimulus check, PPP loans (Paycheck Protection Program), this whole business of loan program where you keep 75 percent of your employees on payroll so they wouldn’t have to go on unemployment is a big deal.”

Graham said he wants to do one more round, and he’d like to do a $1,200 stimulus check for people who make less than $75,000. He also said he’d like to see some money for hospitals and schools.

“Schools are absorbing a lot of money to make them COVID safe, we have $105 billion available for public education,” he said. “So I think the need is there and I’m hoping the difference between Nancy Pelosi’s demand of $900 billion for state and local government and what we did last time can be reconciled.”

When it comes to unemployment benefits, Graham said he wants there to be a federal component.

According to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, the maximum state paid benefit is $326 per week.

“Three-hundred and twenty-six dollars is the max here, but if you do $600 you’re paying people $1,000 a week, almost, not to work. That is making it hard on employers, I want to help but you cannot pay people more not to work than to work,” Graham said. “I’m willing to do more on unemployment, have a federal benefit on top of state benefits, but what we’ve done has really skewed the market to the point that a lot of people cannot find workers because you make a thousand dollars a week almost — people cannot pay that.”

After the business tour downtown, Graham paid a visit to the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce and discussed COVID relief a bit more in depth.

In the first round of stimulus 501 (C)(6) organizations, like the Chamber of Commerce, were not eligible for PPP Loans.

“We are trying to help them because I’m sure their revenue has gone down. A lot of businesses are having to cut back, so I want to include them this time so they can get a loan,” he said. “The goal is to have it for small business, last time a lot of big businesses took advantage of it — and that’s okay to an extent — but this has got to be about Main Street. Phase Four has got to be about small business and Main Street.”

