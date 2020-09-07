City of Newberry Election is Sept. 8

NEWBERRY — There will be an election for the City of Newberry on Tuesday, Sept. 8 for City Council Districts Two, Four and Six.

During this election, city council representatives for Districts Two, Four and Six will appear on the Sept. 8 ballot.

Of the three councilmembers up for re-election only one faces opposition. Incumbent David DuBose, District Six, will appear on the ballot with challenger Christopher Kemper.

Edwin Wicker, District Two incumbent, and David T. Force, District Four incumbent, are running unopposed.

During this election, Wards Four and Five will not be open as there are no eligible voters in those precincts. Due to COVID-19, Newberry College is closed to off-campus visitors. For this election Ward Two voters will use the Court House Annex.

Shanna Proctor, director of Newberry County Voter Registration and Elections, said they are working on another location for the General Election on Nov. 3.

To see your polling location, follow this link: https://info.scvotes.sc.gov/eng/voterinquiry/VoterInformationRequest.aspx?PageMode=VoterInfo.

Proctor also said COVID-19 precautions will continue to be in place at all polling locations.

Anyone interested in voting absentee can do so now at Voter Registration and Elections (1872 Wilson Road, Newberry).

Those wishing to vote absentee must meet one of the following:

• Members of the Armed Forces.

• Members of the Merchant Marine.

• Spouses and dependents residing with members of the Armed Forces or Merchant Marine.

• Persons serving with the American Red Cross or with the United Service Organizations (USO) who are attached to and serving with the Armed Forces outside their county of residence and their spouses and dependents residing with them.

• Citizens residing overseas.

• Persons who are physically disabled.

• Students attending school outside their county of residence and their spouses and dependents residing with them.

• Persons who for reasons of employment will not be able to vote on election day.

• Government employees serving outside their county of residence on Election Day and their spouses and dependents residing with them.

• Persons who plan to be on vacation outside their county of residence on Election Day.

• Persons serving as a juror in state or federal court on Election Day.

• Persons admitted to the hospital as emergency patients on Election Day or within a four-day period before the election.

• Persons with a death or funeral in the family within three days before the election.

• Persons confined to a jail or pre-trial facility pending disposition of arrest or trial.

• Persons attending sick or physically disabled persons.

• Certified poll watchers, poll managers, and county election officials working on Election Day.

• Persons sixty-five years of age or older.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.