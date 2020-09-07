NEWBERRY — Walter Shealy III, Newberry, has been elected as a delegate to the 137th American Angus Association® Convention of Delegates, set to be held Nov. 9 at the Kansas City Convention Center in Kansas City, Mo., reports Mark McCully, CEO of the American Angus Association.

Shealy, a member of the American Angus Association with headquarters in Saint Joseph, Missouri, is one of 301 Angus breeders who have been elected by fellow members in their state to serve as a representative at the annual meeting. Representing the United States and Canada, the delegates will participate in the business meeting and elect new officers and five directors to the American Angus Association board.

This year’s event has been modified from the traditional Angus Convention format. Considering the current gathering restrictions created by COVID-19, modifications were necessary to balance the health of attendees and the need to conduct the business of the Association.

The Annual Meeting will provide a modified line up of high-quality education, without compromising the safety and security of those in attendance. Socially-distanced educational sessions and an awards dinner and fundraiser will be hosted on Sunday, along with industry updates from thought-leaders and Association staff.

The American Angus Association is the nation’s largest beef breed organization, serving nearly 25,000 members across the United States, Canada and several other countries. For more information about Angus cattle, visit www.ANGUS.org.