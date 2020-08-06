NEWBERRY — The Newberry Downtown Development Association’s next First Friday networking and socializing event will be held on Friday, August 7 from 5:45-7 p.m.

August’s First Friday event is getting Newberry outside, two wheels at a time. Held at Bike Baby, the event is meant to celebrate the bicycle shop’s new location while informing the community of other outdoor recreation opportunities available in the county.

The event will include a representative from the S.C. chapter of the Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association, who will be speaking about the Palmetto Trail and other recreational activities in the area. Bike Baby owner, Marguerite Girard, will be providing a bike demo, showing how bicycle owners can service their own bikes at home.

There will be several measures put in place at First Friday, in order to ensure the safety of all attendees. Recommended social distancing guidelines will be in effect, and all attendees are required to wear a mask or face covering. At-risk individuals are encouraged to stay home, and sanitation protocols will be enforced by Bike Baby.

Each First Friday event is held at a Newberry business and typically features an educational speaker, a fun, hands-on activity and networking/socializing with free snacks and beverages.

“First Fridays are a great way for everyone in the community to learn more about the offerings of female entrepreneurs and business owners. This event is unique in that we get to celebrate a major business accomplishment of one of our own female leaders,” said Meg Muir, member of the NEWberry committee.

Follow #NEWberry: Newberry Empowering Women on Facebook or see NewberryDowntown.com for further information.