Governor: Recommended guidelines now mandatory

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Gov. Henry McMaster announced last week that all previously recommended guidelines for restaurants and other establishments that attract groups of people are now mandatory.

The governor’s Executive Order establishing these new measures went into effect Monday, August 3.

“These limited restrictions are temporary, they are measured, and they are targeted towards what we know works,” said McMaster. “These measures give South Carolina the best chance to slow the spread of the virus without shutting down the state’s economy — which we cannot and will not do — as many continue to call for.”

Additionally, McMaster called for all South Carolinians to wear face coverings when appropriate, and he encouraged local governments to adopt face covering ordinances. He also ordered that face coverings must be worn in all state government buildings, according to guidelines and procedures developed by the state Department of Administration, effective August 5.

These guidelines for restaurants, first established by AccelerateSC, have been strongly recommended until now. They are now mandatory and include the following:

• Operating dine-in services at no more than 50 percent of the certificate of occupancy issued by the fire marshal.

• Employees and patrons shall be required to wear masks or face coverings.

• Tables are to be spaced to keep diners at least six feet apart.

• No more than eight customers per table, unless from the same family.

• Standing or congregating in bar area of restaurant is prohibited.

• Establishments that possess a state permit to sell alcohol shall be subject to these restrictions.

Other types of businesses, facilities, venues, events or mass gatherings which are permitted to open, but are required to implement AccelerateSC guidelines, include the following: festivals, parades, concerts, theaters, stadiums, arenas, coliseums, auditoriums, grandstands, amphitheaters, gymnasiums, concert halls, dance, halls, performing arts centers, parks, racetracks, or similarly operated entities. These guidelines include, but are not limited to, the following:

• Attendance may not exceed 50 percent of the certificate of occupancy issued by the fire marshal – or 250 persons – whichever is less.

• Require the wearing of masks or face coverings as a condition of admission or participation.

• Enact social distancing, cleaning and hygiene practices as recommended by AccelerateSC.

• End the sale of alcohol at 11:00 p.m.

Businesses, event organizers, and others responsible for events that may exceed the occupancy rules may receive clarification allowing the event to proceed if they can satisfactorily demonstrate an ability to comply with federal and state COVID-19 procedures and protocols to the Department of Commerce.

Those guidelines, and more, can be found at https://accelerate.sc.gov/guidelines.

With McMaster’s recent order, The Newberry Opera House will be permitted to “lift the curtain.”

“The board and staff are excited to welcome home our guests, artists, and ambassadors now that the intermission is over and the curtain will be lifting. Safety protocols have been put in place which match SCDEHC and AccelerateSC guidelines and we have practiced these protocols; which include additional sanitation procedures, masks for all, staggered seating, and reduced capacity,” said Executive Director Molly Fortune. “We have all been on a journey together and we continue to collaborate with officials to be as up to date as possible. Some things might be a bit uncomfortable as we begin again, but we will work together to ensure everyone experiences what the Opera House is known for gracious hospitality and world-class performances. We thank everyone for all the work, ideas, thoughts, donations, hellos and waves through the windows.”

The first show at the Newberry Opera House, with these measures in place, will be on August 15 and will feature Black Jacket Symphony presenting the Music of Prince’s “Purple Rain” 8 p.m.