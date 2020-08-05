Arrest made in fatal boat collision

NEWBERRY COUNTY — An arrest has been made following a boating collision that claimed the lives of two individuals on Aug. 1.

Dylan Yancey Steele, 26, of Lexington, was charged with two counts of DUI water device, death results with a minimum one year, no probation, minimum fine $10,000. He was additionally charged with violation of watercraft to heave to on Coast Guard signal; cooperation by operator, and passengers, BUI (boating under the influence)/water device with great bodily injury.

Steele was taken into custody on Aug. 2 and was released on bond on Aug. 3. Steele was given a $20,000 cash surety bond on the two DUI water device, death result charges and a $200 PR bond on the violation of watercraft charge.

According to a release from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday night (Aug. 1) at around 9:43 p.m., Fairfield County 911 received a call about a boating accident on Broad River.

The call was transferred to Newberry County and telecommunicators were able to determine there had been a collision between at least two boats with injuries and people in the water, according to the release. Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, EMS, Fire, Rescue, Water Rescue, and SCDNR were dispatched to the Dominion Energy Heller’s Creek Recreation Area, just off Broad River Road near Pomaria/Peak.

Upon arrival, according to the release, first responders began a search of the creek and the Broad River. Rescue personnel found the accident and began measures to save the life of one of the victims, according to the release, and another rescue crew began a search for other victims.

Upon their arrival, one boater was missing.

The rescue crews continued to search and found the body of the missing boater, according to the release.

The first victim, who rescue personnel found upon their arrival, did not survive, according to the release.

According to Sheriff Lee Foster, there were two boats involved in the collision and it is his understanding there were two people in each boat. He said there were three boats involved in recreation, they decided to leave and head back to the landing and it is his understanding that the two boats collided — with the third witnessing the collision.

Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece identified Jamie Lindler, 27, of Chapin, and Andrew Bunnell, 28, of Irmo, as the deceased victims of the boat collision.

Autopsies are pending and this incident remains under investigation of the Newberry County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

Foster commended the first responders for their efforts in difficult conditions on a remote area of the Broad River.

“All the first responders offer their condolences to the families that lost loved ones,” he said.