NEWBERRY COUNTY — Filing for three upcoming Newberry County elections officially came to a close this past week.

Filing for the City of Newberry General Election ended on Wednesday, July 15 at noon. During this election, city council representatives for Districts Two, Four and Six will appear on the Sept. 8 ballot.

The following are candidates in the upcoming City of Newberry General Election, the Newberry County School Board election, and the Soil and Water District Commission election.

Edwin Wicker (incumbent) of Evans Circle, Newberry, has filed for District Two. He is running unopposed.

David T. Force (incumbent) of Forest Ridge Drive, Newberry, has filed for District Four. He is running unopposed.

David DuBose (incumbent) of Main Street, Newberry, has filed for District Six. Christopher Kemper of Main Street, Newberry, has also filed for District Six.

Filing for the non-partisan Newberry County School Board ended on Monday, July 20 at noon. During this election, representatives from Districts One, Three, Four and Six will appear on the Nov. 3 Statewide General Election ballot.

Ike Bledsoe (incumbent), of Nance Street, Whitmire, has filed for District One. He is running unopposed.

Lucy Anne Meetze (incumbent), of Piester Road, Newberry, has filed for District Three. Leila M. Caldwell, of Wren Road, Newberry, has also filed for District Three.

Jody M. Hamm (incumbent), of S.C. 395, Newberry, has filed for District Four. He is running unopposed.

Jessie M Reeder (incumbent), of Giff Street, Newberry has filed for District Six. She is running unopposed.

Filing also ended for the Soil and Water District Commission on July 20 at noon, Dough Heydt (incumbent), of Silverstreet Road, Silverstreet, has filed to serve on the Commission. He is running unopposed.

Heydt will appear on the Nov. 3 Statewide General Election ballot.

Anyone wanting to vote in either election must be registered to vote at least 30 days prior to the election. Anyone interested in voting absentee can request a ballot now, or if they would like to vote in person as absentee at Newberry Voter Registration and Elections (1872 Wilson Road, Newberry), they can do so 30 days prior to the election.

To request an absentee ballot, or to find out which district you are in, call Newberry Voter Registration and elections at 803-321-2121.

