NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Sheriff deputies, SLED and DNR are searching for two people involved in an early morning attempted burglary and larceny on S.C. 213, at the Broad River in Peak. K-9 units and aviation are being used.

Authorities are looking for a white male wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt carrying a black backpack with bright orange trim. The other suspect is a black male wearing a dark Adidas jacket and a stocking cap.

The two separated after being chased by deputies near the Pinner Bridges. The white male swam a section of the Broad River and went onto an island.

If anyone in the area sees any suspicious activity or people they should call 911 immediately.