NEWBERRY COUNTY — Due to the increase in novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and based on recommendations from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the Newberry County School District made the decision to hold off on their summer reading camps.

“Every year, for the last several years, we have had summer reading camp and we were planning to start on July 6. However, because of the spike in COVID-19 cases and recommendations from SCDHEC, we have decided to put that off until further notice,” said Dr. Lynn Cary, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, during the last Newberry County School District Board of Trustees meeting.

Cary added that they will not meet for the summer reading camps until they see a decline in the numbers and some indication it will be healthy for students.

“Some districts have already called it off, we feel like we want to wait and see how things shake out, see if there is an improvement. Maybe we can do two weeks at the end of the month, but we are going to just have to wait and see,” she said. “We want to do what is safe and best for our students and families.”

The NCSD has explored having virtual options for summer camp, as have other districts, they are currently looking into this option, according to Cary.

However, Cary said the state department told them the legislature will not reimburse them for any expenses for a virtual summer camp.

“They will only reimburse us for in person,” she said. “We do feel like we have some money in Title Four and other places we can maybe use that to provide for students who do not have internet access. We are exploring that right now. It is disappointing that the legislature had decided not to provide reimbursements for districts that decide to go virtual.”

In reference to school starting back in the fall, Superintendent Jim Suber said the 2020-21 academic year is not going to be anywhere near normal, unless something changes quickly.

“One thing that is consistent, based on where we are now and where it looks like we are going, as far as this pandemic — the number of positives, the percent positives, increases that are going on, not just in this state, but across this country and honestly especially in the southeast. We are not going to do school anywhere near normal.” he said.

Suber said the NCSD is moving cautiously, and that virtually every district that put out their schedule had to pull it back.

“What we would like to do is work with you guys (board members), work with the state department and come up with what we feel like is the best plan for every student in the school district and then put it out. We’ve got a timeline, and that is 20 days before the first day our kids are suppose to come to school,” Suber said.

The first day students are scheduled to return to school is Aug. 17, Suber said the week of July 20 is the last possible time they could release what their schedule looks like and what they’d like to do.

“We’ve got to give parents time to react to that,” he said.

Plans for students returning to school will be announced the week of July 20, according to Suber. The proposed options available are traditional, a hybrid schedule – a combination of in person and virtual learning, or 100 percent virtual learning. The South Carolina Department of Education and the SCDHEC, along with AccelerateED Task Force, have provided guidance on interpreting the number of positive cases in the county and the recommendations for schools.

“A work session is scheduled for July 15 with the board, we will review the results of the Family Survey and Employee Survey, discuss finalizing reopening plans, and forwarding our proposal to the South Carolina Department of Education for review by July 17,” Suber said.

