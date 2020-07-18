My Beautiful America

“Have you ever spent the late afternoon,

Watching the purple shadows deepen in the Arizona desert?

Or seen a herd of Elk plow their way

Through waist-deep snow on a cold Colorado dawn?

Did you ever see the sun go down in Hawaii

Or seen the stormy waves break over the rockbound coast of Maine

Or have you ever seen an eagle fly up out of the mists of Alaska

Or a big October moon hanging full over the still Dakota badlands?

Have you ever tasted the gumbo in New Orleans, barbecue in Carolina

Or the chicken wings in Buffalo?

Have you ever had Brunswick stew in Macon, or cornbread in Birmingham?

Or briskets slow cooked over hill country mesquite wood?

Did you ever drink the water from a gurgling branch in Utah,

Or stand on the mountain above El Paso Del Norte

And see the lights twinkling clear over into Mexico

Did you ever jingle horses in the pre-dawn stillness of a perfect Texas day

And watch their shod hooves kicking up sparks on the volcanic rock?

Or tended a trotline on a foggy Carolina morning,

Or heard the distant love song of a lovesick whippoorwill

On a pristine Tennessee late night?

Have you seen the faces on Mount Rushmore or stood at the Vietnam monument?

Have you ever crossed the mighty Mississippi,

Or been to the Daddy of ‘Em All in Cheyenne, Wyoming

Or seen the mighty Vols run out on the football field on a chilly autumn afternoon?

Did you ever see the Chicago skyline from Lakeshore Drive at night

Or the New England foliage in the fall,

Or the summer beauty of the Shenandoah Valley,

Or Indiana covered with new snow?

Did you ever see a herd of wild horses running free

Across the empty spaces of Nevada?

Or caught a walleyed pike out of a cold Wisconsin stream,

Or marveled at the tall ships docked in the harbor at Baltimore?

Did you ever see the early morning dew sparkling on the bluegrass,

Or the wind stir the wheat fields on a hot Kansas afternoon

Or driven the lonely stretches of old Route 66?

Have you ever heard the church bells peal their call to worship

On an early Sunday, in some small town in the Deep South?

Or passed through the Redwood Forest just as the sun was going down?

Have you ever been to Boise or Baxley or Beaufort or Billings?

Have you ever passed through Sanford or Suffolk or San Angelo?

Have you ever seen the falls at Niagara,

The Ice Palace in Saint Paul,

Or the Gateway to the West?

This, then, is America!

The land God blesses with everything

And no Eiffel Tower, no Taj Mahal,

No Alps, No Andes,

No native hut, nor Royal Palace –

Can rival her awesome beauty,

Her diverse population, her monolithic majesty.

America the Free

America the mighty

America the beautiful”

I recently came across this, the last blog post written by Charlie Daniels just three days before he died. This poem, a sort of bucket list, brought tears to my eyes. Thankful tears because I have seen and been and done and experienced many of the beauties he writes about thanks to the hard work and willingness of my parents to make sure I had these opportunities. Guilty tears because many of my loved ones will never get to see and be and do and experience these splendors.

Hopeful tears because I hope to one day be able to provide my children with the same opportunities to see and be and do and experience these beauties, the greatness of this country we call home, those things our soldiers fight for. It has long been a bucket list item of mine to visit all 50 states, higher ranked on that list than even traveling abroad. It was a goal I set in high school as I traveled across the U.S. with a duffel bag, a sleeping bag, a few friends, and 80 strangers. It is a goal I recently incorporated into my job as a 4-H Agent when we offered a virtual summer camp called U.S. Road Trip, in hopes of giving a glimpse of these beauties to today’s kids.

Since high school, I have tried to lengthen the list of places I have been — which gets harder to do when you have a job, a family, and bills to pay. I have tried to make sure that my age is a number at least equal to or less than the number of states I have visited, a desperate race to stay ahead. This is not a quest to prove a point, but one to take in all that has been provided to us, one to make use of what is available, one to provide me with a constant reminder of America the beautiful.

So, if you ever get the chance, go. Go see, be, do, and experience. Take it all in. Check it off the list. Take a picture. Remember. And be thankful. Because some have no idea what makes America the beautiful.

In today’s chaos, it has become harder for 4-H Agents to provide those hands-on, in-person learning experiences we have gotten so good at doing, our prized skill for over 100 years. Many opportunities have become just a picture on a screen. But if experiences are what you are after for your kids, check out Newberry County 4-H. This summer we have done our best to travel the state, country, and world using virtual classrooms, and we hope to find some way to continue enriching the lives of school students, regardless of what the next school year looks like.

Contact 4-H Agent Alana West at the Newberry Clemson Extension Office for more information: awillin@clemson.edu or 803-276-1091 x142.

Alana West is the Newberry County 4-H Agent, she can be reached at 803-276-1091.