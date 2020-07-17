Most of us will gladly give if we think we can afford to. God’s Word demands prayer, dedication, faithfulness, and financial support.

Jesus’ disciples relied on others to help them.

We should never forget, everything we have has been given to us by God.

Sure we may have worked hard, but God gives us the strength we need to earn what we have been blessed with. And we don’t mind helping others as long as we are not being used.

We can pray, go to church every week and we can read our Bible, but if we are robbing God, and not giving Him one-tenth of our income, we will be miserable and not have victory in our life.

“Bring ye all the tithes unto the storehouse, that there may be meat in mine house, and prove me now herewith, saith the Lord of hosts, If I will not open you the windows of heaven, and pour you out a blessing, that there shall not be room enough to receive it.” Malachi 3:10.

God loves a cheerful giver.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.