COLUMBIA — James Lindler, workers’ compensation claims analyst with the South Carolina School Boards Insurance Trust (SCSBIT), has been promoted to senior claims analyst.

Lindler, who has 21 years of experience as a workers’ compensation claims adjuster and analyst, joined the SCSBIT team in June of 2015.

“At SCSBIT, the focus is on customer service to our member school districts. We provide personal service from people who know South Carolina public schools and have great working relationships with the hard working people who make up our member school districts. James exemplifies this focus and is a leader on our team,” said Steve Mann, SCSBIT’s director of Insurance Services.

Lindler will continue to handle workers’ compensation claims for Fort Mill Schools, Lexington County School District Two, Lexington School District Three, Lexington School District Four, Richland County School District One and Rock Hill Schools.

Prior to joining SCSBIT, he handled uninsured claims for the State Accident Fund and South Carolina Second Injury Fund.

Lindler resides in Prosperity with his wife, Amy, and children, Michael, Jacob and Joshua.