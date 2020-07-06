NEWBERRY COUNTY — In February, Newberry Electric Cooperative selected four high school students to represent the cooperative and be part of two memorable summer experiences.

Keri Lawson and Chloe Minick, of Whitmire Community School, were scheduled to go to Washington, D.C. for the Rural Cooperative Youth Tour in June. Shelby McCullough and Jeremy Hollowell, of Mid-Carolina High School, were slated to attend the Cooperative Youth Summit in South Carolina’s capital city.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 crisis forced the cancellation of both events. However, nearly 80 high school students from across South Carolina had the opportunity to connect virtually with new friends and learn this summer during the Virtual Youth Experience — held by The Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina on June 19-26.

During this experience, students learned about cooperatives and how they are handling the COVID-19 crisis, and heard from public figures including Governor Henry McMaster, U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman, Jim Sonefeld of Hootie and the Blowfish, as well as many others.

During the month of July, these students will be competing for a $5,000 college scholarship by working in teams to create a podcast that explains how the COVID-19 crisis has impacted their lives. A panel of journalists, including NBC News’ TODAY and MSNBC’s Craig Melvin, Kenneth Moton from ABC’s World News Now and journalists from The Post and Courier will select the winning podcast.

“During these times we have to be innovative in order to continue supporting our communities and members,” says Debra Shaw, VP of Member, Public, and Government Relations. “We’re disappointed that these students didn’t get to take the trips as they were originally planned. However, we’re excited that this experience was available to them and we think it will still be one they will always remember.”