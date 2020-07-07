NCSO looking for Prosperity teen

UPDATE: The runaway from the Prosperity area of Newberry County has been located in Lexington County and is being brought back to Newberry County.

PROSPERITY — The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a runaway from the Lake Murray area of Prosperity.

Gracyn Barrier, 15, left her parent’s home without permission and refused to return. She has been seen in Lexington, Irmo, and Columbia. She is still believed to be in the Columbia/Lexington area. A pickup order has been issued for Barrier for her detention.

Gracyn Barrier is a white female, with blonde hair. She is approximately 5’3” and weighs approximately 100 pounds.

Deputies from Newberry County and SLED are continuing to look for Barrier. Anyone with information of her whereabouts should call the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers. Anyone harboring her could be considered for charges.