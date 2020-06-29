NEWBERRY — Newberry City Council unanimously passed an ordinance that will require anyone going into a grocery store or pharmacy to wear a face mask in the City of Newberry, this ordinance goes into effect July 1 at 10 a.m.

The purpose of this ordinance is to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Foster Senn said they started out with the ordinance Greenville used, and their attorney (Robert Lake) made some modifications based on council’s feedback.

The ordinance states that all persons entering a grocery store or pharmacy must wear a face mask while inside the establishment. Face masks must simultaneously cover both the nostril of the nose, and the mouth, according to Senn. This ordinance defines a grocery store as primarily selling food, but may also sell other convenience and household goods. This does not include convenience stores or gas stations.

This ordinance will also apply to family owned grocery stores and dollar stores.

The ordinance states that stores will not be responsible for enforcing this requirement, but will need to post signage on all entrances informing the public of this ordnance. Businesses impacted by this ordinance must require employees to wear a mask at all times when having face-to-face interactions in the establishment with non-employees.

Any person who is unable to wear a face covering due to age, underlying health condition, or is unable to remove the face covering without the assistance of others is exempt from this ordinance, according to Senn.

Anyone failing to comply will be guilty of a civil infraction, punishable by no more than $25, according to Senn.

The ordinance will go into effect on Wednesday, July 1 at 10 a.m. and will last until July 31, unless council chooses to extend the ordinance.

Council chose these locations for the ordinance because they sell essential items, specifically food and medicine.

Senn said he spoke to several managers and employees of grocery stores and pharmacies in the City of Newberry — all of which like this ordinance.

Councilman Lemont Glasgow thanked council for taking the steps to create this ordinance and keeping the community safe.

Senn requested city staff create a flyer, with this information, and distribute it to the businesses that will be impacted. He also requested the flyer be translated into Spanish.

City Manager Matt DeWitt also said they have ordered masks — in bulk — so the city can supply them to some of the places that will be impacted.

“If a customer comes in and doesn’t have one, they can supply one to them. Hopefully that will help with the transition into this new ordinance,” he said.

DeWitt believes those will arrive mid-week.

On April 14, council declared a State of Emergency for the City of Newberry — which remains in place — which allows them to enact emergency ordinances that effect life, health, safety, or property.

