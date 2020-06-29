NEWBERRY – City Council passed second reading and adopted the budget for fiscal year 2020-21 last week. The budget was balanced with no increases in taxes or business license fees and shows a reduction in overall expenses and revenues for the upcoming fiscal year.

Prior to second reading, a public hearing was held for those wishing to speak in favor or opposition to the budget. With no comments submitted for the virtual meeting, the public hearing was adjourned.

Councilman Zebbie Goudelock made a motion that was seconded by Councilman Edwin Wicker to accept second and final reading of the upcoming fiscal year’s budget.

“This was really a lean budget due to the current economic situation we are in as a country,” said Mayor Foster Senn. “We appreciate city staff putting this together.”

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at City of Newberry.