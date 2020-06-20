S.C. National Guard conducts dignified transfer of 1st Lt. Trevarious Bowman

U.S. Army Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Charles Poore, South Carolina National Guard chaplain, prays with the mother of U.S. Army 1st Lt. Trevarius Bowman before his remains returned to Spartanburg. The South Carolina National Guard Honor Guard conducted a dignified transfer of U.S. Army 1st Lt. Trevarius Bowman, 198th Signal Battalion, Company B, returning his remains to his family in Spartanburg. Bowman died of non-combat related injuries May 19, 2020, while deployed to Afghanistan. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jerry Boffen, South Carolina National Guard

<p>The South Carolina National Guard Honor Guard carries U.S. Army 1st Lt. Trevarius Bowman, 198th Signal Battalion, Company B, to the hearse during a dignified transfer returning his remains to his family in Spartanburg.</p> <p>U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jerry Boffen, South Carolina National Guard</p>

<p>The South Carolina National Guard conducted a dignified transfer of U.S. Army 1st Lt. Trevarius Bowman, 198th Signal Battalion, Company B, returning his remains to his family in Spartanburg.</p> <p>U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jerry Boffen, South Carolina National Guard</p>

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The South Carolina National Guard conducted a dignified transfer of U.S. Army 1st Lt. Trevarius Bowman, 198th Signal Battalion, Company B (in Newberry), returning his remains to his family in Spartanburg on May 31. Bowman died of non-combat related injuries May 19, 2020, while deployed to Afghanistan.