S.C. National Guard conducts dignified transfer of 1st Lt. Trevarious Bowman

The South Carolina National Guard Honor Guard carries U.S. Army 1st Lt. Trevarius Bowman, 198th Signal Battalion, Company B, to the hearse during a dignified transfer returning his remains to his family in Spartanburg.

U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jerry Boffen, South Carolina National Guard

