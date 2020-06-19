NEWBERRY — The Grow Newberry Farmers Market, hosted by the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce, has returned to Memorial Park — allowing residents to shop for fresh, local produce and other locally made items.

“Shopping at the Grow Newberry Farmers Market allows folks to be out in an open air space and will eliminate the need to shop at an indoor store and provides fresh local produce,” said Michelle Long, executive director of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce.

The Grow Newberry Farmers Market will take place 9-11:30 a.m. every Saturday, beginning June 13 until Aug. 8; however, the Grow Newberry Farmers Market will not be held on July 4.

Those who shop at the market will find produce, plants (wide variety), baked goods, jewelry and a wide variety of other items. Something new this year, according to Long, is a partnership with the Newberry Arts Center and Newberry Made — giving the Grow Newberry Farmers Market more of an artist presence.

“We know that, artist wise, they will change throughout the season, but will include a variety of artist and their creations,” she said. “We are going to try and keep posting on our Facebook page (Grow Newberry Farmers Market) what artist will be there and what plants will be there weekly.

For those attending, there will be protocols in place due to COVID-19 — Long said social distancing will be strictly enforced and they reserve the right to limit the number of people in a given area, such as standing in line. The Chamber will also have hand sanitizer and masks (as supplies are available) for patrons.

The Chamber is also requesting or encouraging the following:

• Encouraging vendors and patrons to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth.

• Refraining from physical contact and limit shared tools and spaces.

• Maintaining social distancing requirements for vendors and patrons.

• Requesting that vendors utilize hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes between customers.

• Requesting patrons abide by the product handling guidelines of the visitors.

• Encouraging high risk individuals to stay home.

• Requiring vendors and patrons who exhibit illness to stay home and seek medical attention.

The vendor tables will also be spaced out more than previous years.

Long said their vendors and patrons safety is the utmost importance and they’ve put these guidelines in place to promote those priorities.

This year, the Grown Newberry Farmers Market received an AgSouth Farm Credit Farmers Market Support Grant. The grant, of $500, can be used for advertising and promotion.

“Grant opportunities are always welcome, as well as sponsorships. We are thankful we have been lucky to receive the AgSouth grant,” Long said.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.