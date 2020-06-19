There are always many kitties and cats needing Forever Homes.

Since June is Adopt A Shelter Cat Month, why not call the Newberry County Animal Shelter (803-321-2185) and visit and possibly find your next BFF.

Cats are very attentive and loving, especially those who have been waiting a while for someone to show them love and attention. Patience is very important when adopting a new cat or kitten to your home. It’s a new experience for them as well as you, but it can be very rewarding.

My animals have always been rescues and it seems they show the most love when they realize they are in their “forever” home. Purrs from a cat or kitten are so rewarding and a definite “stress-relief.” Watching them scamper around, play and enjoy their regular meals, makes the day feel right.

I have found from previous adoptions that two are much better than one, especially if you are not there for long periods of time. Remember, they need medical attention too just like you and I, and a periodic visit to the veterinarian is very important.

Please consider adopting a furry feline, especially this month.

Sincerely,

Lorraine Bradley

Prosperity