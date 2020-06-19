The National Moment of Remembrance Memorial Day 2020: Taps Across America

Carla Boozer performs Taps in Rosemont Cemetery on Memorial Day. Courtesy photo Kristin Caughman performs Taps in Newberry Memorial Gardens on Memorial Day. Courtesy photo

NEWBERRY COUNTY — In the years following the Civil War, the first day of remembrance established was called Decoration Day.

There were a number of communities throughout the United States of America that may have held their own memorial gatherings, with some records showing one of the earliest Memorial Day commemorations being organized by a group of freed slaves in Charleston in 1865, just short of a month after the Confederacy surrendered.

General John A. Logan, a leader of Northern Civil War veterans proclaimed, “The 30th of May, 1868, is designated for the purpose of strewing flowers, or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion, and whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village and hamlet churchyard in the land.”

It is said that date was selected as it was not the anniversary of any particular battle. On that day, General James Garfield made a speech at the Arlington National Cemetery and it is said to have had 5,000 participants that decorated the graves of the 20,000 Union and Confederate soldiers buried there. By 1890, the northern states made Decoration Day an official state holiday while the southern states continued to honor their dead on separate days, until after World War I. In 1968, the Uniform Monday Holiday Act was passed by Congress, which would establish Memorial Day as the last Monday in May. This change went into effect in 1971 along with the declaration of Memorial Day as a federal holiday.

As Newberry County was formed in 1785, history runs deep in the growth of the nation. With changes that occurred due to damage, loss, destruction, population changes, Newberry survived to grow into the the community we know. In years past, Newberry County has held the annual Memorial Day remembrance service in Memorial Park, in Downtown Newberry, but due to the recent health crisis, things appeared quite different this year. The long standing tradition of Taps Across America became apparent to the community and to those from around the globe. The request came for trumpet and bugle players to perform Taps from a location at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day. As of Monday, May, 25, 2020, there were almost 4,000 registered to play the event. As many of our Newberrians witnessed, there were three impromptu locations named with less than 24 hours before presentations: Newberry Memorial Gardens with Kristin Caughman, Rosemont Cemetery with Carla Boozer, and Memorial Park in Historic Downtown Newberry with Carlton Kinard.

“We, as a community, have been so blessed in our celebrations of those who are our past, present and our future, and while we may see a time for us to come together to support one another now more so than ever before, I believe we shall unify and overcome. God bless you, God bless Newberry, and God bless America,” said Kristin Caughman.