NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry Police Department is actively investigating a burglary where two suspects were taken into custody.

On Saturday, May 16, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers received an active burglary call at 150 Wilson Park Drive, in the city limits, according to Police Chief Roy McClurkin. The owner was already at the incident location and observed the suspects at the scene.

“The suspects confronted the owner and the owner, who was armed, in an attempt to defend himself discharged several rounds at the suspects, but no one was injured,” McClurkin said.

The suspects, according to McClurkin, were trying to steal an enclosed trailer and an ATV from the location.

The suspects fled the scene on foot, but officers were able to take one suspect into custody at the scene, McClurkin said. The suspect arrested at the scene was identified as Anthony Bernard Young, of Elberton, Ga.

The second suspect, identified as Kendrick Boyette Harrison, of Greenville, was taken into custody at a gas station on Nance Street, according to McClurkin.

“The clerk from the store called about a suspicious male hanging around outside of the business,” he said.

McClurkin added that this is still an active investigation and they are trying to determine if there was a third person involved. They are also trying to determine if these suspects are responsible for any other crimes in the area, he said.

Both suspects have been charged with burglary (second degree), possession of burglary tools, and simple possession of marijuana. Harrison was also charged with resisting arrest and possession of more than one driver’s license.

Both suspects are currently at the Newberry County Detention Center and have not posted bond, as of the writing of this article.

McClurkin said the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division bloodhound tracking team and aviation unit assisted with the search of the other subjects involved.

McClurkin said if anyone has any information on this crime, call (803) 321-2222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on TwitteMchr @TheNBOnews.