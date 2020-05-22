Nothing is hard for God

God uses people like us to accomplish His work. We all know that within our self we can do nothing, but with God all things are possible.

With God we know everything will be alright. When God allows difficulties to come into our life, He gives us what we need to handle them.

His presence is always with us. We may not feel His presence, but He is with us. He lives in the heart of each of His children.

“For with God nothing shall be impossible.” Luke 1:37.

God can take the bad and make it good.

Many times our failures can be blessings and ways for us to learn and grow.

We can totally trust the one that controls our life. There is nothing that we need that God cannot provide.

Oh what joy and comfort in knowing that we have someone that can take care of anything that comes our way.

In our darkest times of life, God is our refuge and our strength.

“God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. Therefore will not we fear, though the earth be removed, and though the mountains be carried into the midst of the sea.” Psalm 46:1-2.

There is nothing to hard for God.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.