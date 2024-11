LITTLE MOUNTAIN — The Town of Little Mountain has announced, via their website (littlemountainsc.org), that the Little Mountain Reunion for 2020 has been canceled.

“This is being done out of an abundance of caution and concern for the protection of our community regarding the spread of COVID-19. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. We are looking forward to the 2021 Reunion, when we can all be safely together,” the post read.