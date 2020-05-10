NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry County School District Board of Trustees approved first reading of the 2020-21 calendar.

Dr. Lynn Cary, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, said they had a total of 28 votes for the calendar this year. Four votes were received for draft one, 20 votes for draft two, and four votes for draft three. With this, Cary said their recommendation was for draft two.

“By a majority, draft two is what was preferred by all who commented and that is what I bring before you for approval,” she said.

Draft three, according to Cary, was a moot point because they would not have permission to start early, which was the major difference in this draft.

The first day for students in draft two is Aug. 17.

The major difference between draft two and draft one was Spring Break, which in draft two is April 2-9.

All staff members were sent a link to vote on the calendar drafts, and the links were on the district’s website for anyone to vote.

A motion to approve draft two was made by Board Member Jody Hamm and seconded by Board Member Ike Bledsoe.

In other business, the board approved a continuing resolution for the 2020-21 budget.

“As I mentioned at our last meeting, we’ve been made aware that our legislators are planning to finalize a continuing resolution for the state’s budget. Therefore, it is prudent for us to do so as well,” said Susan Dowd, chief financial officer. “This means the budget you approved for 2019-20 will be the same budget we will begin the 2020-21 school year with.”

Other districts around the state will also utilize continuing resolutions, according to Dowd.

“We have been told by the School Boards Association that we can go ahead and get one approved by our school board,” she said. “It basically just states that if we do not have a budget approved by the state by June 30 that we would also have our school budget carried forward to the 20-21 school year.”

Hamm made a motion to approve the continuing resolution, which was seconded by Board Member Jessie Reeder.

Other business:

• The board approved a recommendation from district administration to accept a base bid in the amount of $456,000 and alternates one and two in the amount of $62,300 from Sumwalt Associates, Inc. This bid will be for the restroom renovations at Newberry High School and Mid-Carolina Middle School and kitchen renovations at Whitmire Community School.

By Andrew Wigger [email protected]